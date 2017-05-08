Harry Styles Takes Flight and Walks on Water in "Sign of the Times" Music Video

Styles discussed the song in an interview with Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio last month. "I think Sign of the Times,' just in terms of honesty, is a good representation of the album, but I don't know if it all sounds exactly like it," he said. "I think there's a lot of different little bits on there." Styles revealed that he recorded most of the new material in Jamaica, and added that his self-titled album has a '70s rock vibe. "I wanted to write something honest and something that I wanted to listen to," he explained. "I think it's impossible to not be influenced by stuff that you grow up listening to—stuff that my parents played and stuff that I still listen to now."

Tickets for Styles' world tour went on sale Friday and sold out in under two minutes.