Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Once Had Fat Sucked Out of Her Armpits

Chrissy Teigen is as honest as it comes.
If her Twitter feed wasn't enough of a testament to that trait, the star recently divulged some information about her famous face.
While she shot down the rumors that her cheeks are implants to group of beauty editors, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed to her forehead, nose and lips and said "fake, fake, fake."
"Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," Teigen said to the editors.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
While she didn't say exactly what had been done to her face, of course the honesty is deeply refreshing and admirable in an industry where most stars deny or simply hide any of their private procedures. Teigen held nothing back as she recalled the strangest beauty procedure she's undergone thus far.
"I had my armpit sucked out," she told the editors. As she described, the Lip Sync Battle co-host got liposuction nine years ago under her arms.
However, in true Chrissy fashion, she managed to make the typically sensitive subject all the more relatable. "[That fat] is coming back though, so I might need to go in and pay for it again," she said, adding that she doesn't regret anything.
Always one to keep it real when faced with Hollywood's high expectations of beauty, she was equally candid on the topic of weight loss after giving birth to her first child, daughter Luna, last year.
"You just realize you have to give yourself time and understand that you push out a baby, and it took this long to put on the weight, and it's not going to peel right off and that's OK," she told E! News in July.
Someone please give Chrissy an advice column.