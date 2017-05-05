Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Cameos Are Out of This World

As if there wasn't enough star power in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
In addition to main returning stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker and Dave Bautista, as well as a raccoon portrayed by Bradley Cooper and a baby Groot played by Vin Diesel, the Marvel film features a slew of celeb cameos.
The movie was released Friday.
Check out the celebrity cameos below:
Seth Green The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum and Robot Chicken voice actor portrays Howard the Duck in the film.
Sylvester Stallone The action star plays Stakar Ogord, one of the original Guardians, in a post-credits scene.
Miley Cyrus You don't see her, but the singer does provide the voice of Mainframe, an AI member of Stallone's character's team.
Michael Rosenbaum: The actor, best known for playing Lex Luthor on Smallville, plays Martinex, another original Guardian.
Michelle Yeoh: The Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon star plays Stallone's character's sister, Aleta Ogord.
David Hasselhoff The Baywatch alum and pride of the '80s German pop music scene appears briefly in the movie and also contributed a song to its soundtrack.
Stan Lee: The Marvel legend not only makes a cameo but also goes full meta, referencing another cameo he made in Captain America: Civil War.
Jeff Goldblum It is always a treat to get to see the Independence Day and Jurassic Park star.
He makes a brief but memorable appearance dancing during the credits while dressed as the Grandmaster, a character previously teased in the trailer for Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok.