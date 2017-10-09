Kendall Jenner's Jeans Have a New Kind of Hem

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Gotham/GC Images

ESC: 30 Days Denim Banners

Introducing: the step hem.

You may have noticed, we over at E! Style love denim. Skinny jeans? Yes, please. Straight leg? Them, too. But there's a new style that's recently caught our eye, and that's mostly due to the fact we're starting to see it everywhere—direct your attention to Kendall Jenner's two-toned pair. The look is a continuation of the Vetements-led, DIY-inspired movement we've seen sweeping the fashion world for a couple seasons now.

Usually, the style is to have raw hems that are shorter in the front and longer in the back, however, the supermodel's had other plans. Her step hem is smack dab in the middle showing the two different lengths of denim right in front. (Cool, right?)

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

Obviously, you wear like you would any other jean,  but they'll definitely add some edge to your outfit. And if you really want the detail to pop, limit your top and your footwear to solid colors—busy prints will have on-lookers' eyes elsewhere.

Want to give the style a try? We'd highly recommend checking out the below Kenny-inspired options.

Shop the Look

ESC: Step-Hem Jeans

H&M

Straight Hem Jeans, $40

ESC: Step-Hem Jeans

AG

Phoebe Two-Tone Step Hem Jeans, $325

ESC: Step-Hem Jeans

Topshop

Moto Black Ripped Step Hem Jamie Jeans, $80

ESC: Step-Hem Jeans

GRLFRND

Helena High-Rise Straight Crop, $228

ESC: Step-Hem Jeans

Madewell

Cali Demi-Boot Jeans: Step-Hem Edition, $128

ESC: Step-Hem Jeans

Mother

Insider Crop Step Fray, $208

ESC: Step-Hem Jeans

Zara

Ripped Mid-Rise Jeans, $70

ESC: Step-Hem Jeans

Express

Pieced Mid Rise Raw Hem Rigid Girlfriend Jeans, Was: $88, Now: $61

ESC: Step-Hem Jeans

Boohoo

Emily Displaced Pocket Step Hem Mom Jeans, $44

ESC: Step-Hem Jeans

Nili Lotan

Franki Patchwork Crop Jeans, $375

ESC: Step-Hem Jeans

J Brand

Selena Cropped Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $99

They're certified cool.

So who bought a pair?

