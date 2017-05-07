MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Chrissy Metz Hits Back at Body Shamers After 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: ''I Wear What I Want, When I Want''
Who's ready for an MTV award show that's never been done before?
Tonight's the night where the popular network will debut the MTV Movie & TV Awards where the biggest names from the big and small screen will be honored.
Hosted by Adam Devine, the live telecast held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles is also expected to feature music performances from Noah Cyrus, Big Sean and a group number of "Hey Ma" by J Balvin, Camila Cabello and Pitbull.
In true MTV fashion, anything can happen when dozens upon dozens of stars come together for a fun show. One thing, though, is completely certain. Some people will be walking away big winners.
If you're unable to tune in, make we present you the complete list of winners updating throughout the evening below.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
GENERATION AWARD
Fast and Furious franchise
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
WINNER: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
SHOW OF THE YEAR
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
WINNER: Stranger Things
This Is Us
BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
BEST KISS
WINNER: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
BEST VILLAIN
Allison Williams – Get Out
Demogorgon – Stranger Things
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
WINNER: Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
BEST HOST
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
WINNER: Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
BEST DOCUMENTARY
WINNER: 13TH
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
BEST REALITY COMPETITION
America's Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Adam Devine – Workaholics
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
WINNER: Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
BEST HERO
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Mike Colter – Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell – Arrow
WINNER: Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
TEARJERKER
Game of Thrones – Hodor's (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey's Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek's death (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can't stay with her
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
WINNER: This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
NBC
NEXT GENERATION
Chrissy Metz
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
BEST DUO
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
WINNER: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan
Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
BEST AMERICAN STORY
WINNER: Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM
Get Out
WINNER: Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
TRENDING (Presented by Time Inc.'s INSTANT)
"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" - The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" - Dr. Phil (CBS)
WINNER: "Run The World (Girls)" Channing Tatum and Beyonce - Lip Sync Battle (SPIKE)
"Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato" - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction - 23rd Annual SAG Awards (TNT)
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (Powered by truth®)
"Beauty and the Beast" - Ariana Grande and John Legend - (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
"Can't Stop the Feeling" – Justin Timberlake - Trolls (20th Century Fox)
"How Far I'll Go" - Auli'i Cravalho – Moana (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
"City of Stars" - Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone - La La Land (Summit Entertainment)
"You Can't Stop" The Beat – Ensemble - Hairspray Live! (NBC)
"Be That As It May" - Herizen Guardiola - The Get Down (Netflix)
WINNER: "You're the One That I Want" – Ensemble - Grease: Live (FOX)
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on MTV.
(This story was originally published Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 7:00 a.m.)