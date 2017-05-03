Mama June Is Down to 137 Lbs.—So She's Celebrating With a Second Baywatch-Themed Swimsuit Shoot

"Some people stand in the darkness / Afraid to step into the light..."

But, of course, Mama June isn't one of those people. With a newfound confidence, the WE tv reality star slipped into a red swimsuit for a Baywatch-themed photo shoot. Weighing in at 137 lbs., the 37-year-old Georgia native struck a series of poses to show off her slimmer new shape. For comparison, look no further than her original Baywatch-inspired pictorial, shot in July 2015.

E! News has learned June wanted to show off her body in time for summer. She also thought offering a before/after look at the first time she did the shoot would show how far she's come.

She may not actually be a lifeguard, but June went to great lengths to prolong her own life. For months, cameras followed along as she spent over $75,000 to have gastric sleeve surgery, a breast augmentation and skin removal surgery on her "bat wings," stomach and "turkey neck."