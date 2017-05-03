Emma Stone Sends Arizona Teen a Corsage and Boutonniere After La La Land-Themed Promposal

Madeleine McCann's Parents Give Heart-Wrenching Interview on the 10th Anniversary of Her Disappearance: ''There Is Still Hope''
Even though Emma Stone couldn't make it to Jacob Staudenmaier's prom, she made sure that he and his date were prepared for the big night.
Emma sent Jacob a boutonniere and a matching corsage for his date and penned him a handwritten note to go with the surprise presents. "Jacob, A little something for you and your lucky date tomorrow. Have a great time! Much love, Emma Stone," read the note, per the Daily Mail.
Jacob went viral after he filmed a La La Land-themed promposal for the A-list actress. Many called him a young Ryan Gosling, and once Emma got wind of the elaborate video she responded. While appearing on Good Morning America, Jacob read a message from his favorite actress.
"Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received. I can't tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I'm in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I'm grateful you thought of me," the Oscar-winning actress wrote. "Thank you. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma."
At the time of the GMA interview, Jacob said he wanted to go stag. "I'm going to have a great time with all my friends," he said.
Plans changed, obviously! Jacob shared a picture of him and his date, Caitlin Teefy, wearing the floral gifts from Emma before heading off to their big night. He later wrote about his night in a caption of a YouTube video. "I suck at captions but prom was fun except for when our bus driver break checked us and we went flying," he shared.