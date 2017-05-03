Naked Man Crashes 2017 Met Gala in a See-Through Case

The Met Gala is all about thinking out of the box, but this man took his box a little too far.

As stars made their way up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs, a performance artist made his way in via a fiberglass box. However, he didn't make it too far. Without any clothes, Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich stuffed himself into a case and the top was screwed shut. Per footage shot by Lavoisier Clemente and shared online, the box was loaded into the back of a SUV and, upon arrival at the Met, was carried by two men to the gala's check-in point.

At that moment, the staff looked concerned and one guard instructed a group of men to take Pavlov-Andreevich away. After the box was covered with a sheet, they dragged him out using strings underneath the box.