Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Get Her Mom's Seal of Approval

Mother knows best!

After Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City Monday, the "Starboy" singer shared a photo taken on the museum steps with his 12.5 million Instagram followers. Gomez's mother commented on the picture—making it clear she approves of their blossoming romance. "Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love," Mandy Teefey—who produced Netflix's 13 Reasons Why—gushed. "Mama is happy XO."

Though they were surrounded by stars at the event, Gomez and her boyfriend appeared to be in their own world. "Selena and The Weeknd were really lovely," a source exclusively told E! News Tuesday, adding, "They were low-key and understated, but he was very attentive to her."