Not So Fast! Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld Are Not Dating

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images; David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Just because his ex has moved on, doesn't mean that the Biebs has...
Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld are not dating, E! News can confirm.
Reports have been swirling that the "Sorry" singer and the actress/popstar have been seeing each other for a little over a month after being introduced to each other by pastor Carl Lentz, but the truth is far less salacious.
Hailee's rep has flat-out denied the rumors, telling E! News that there is "no truth whatsoever" to the claims.
Some outlets made the case for the possible couple because the Biebs and Hailee were spotted together after the 2017 Met Gala in New York City last night.
Another clue to the faux romance was the fact that last month the Canadian was photographed FaceTiming with the "Starving" singer. But the two are just pals and nothing more.
A source tells E! News, "They are friends. That's it."
In fact, a pretty big reason that Hailee isn't dating the hitmaker may be because she already has a boyfriend. That's right!
So who's the one who actually stole Hailee's heart? A 20-year-old from Malibu named Cameron Smoller. Not too much is known about the Pitch Perfect 2 star's "normie" beau but he appears to have gone to Malibu High School, to have four siblings and to be absolutely over the moon about his lady love.
The two first went "public" (aka when Hailee posted an Instagram of the new couple) with their romance in November 2016. Since then, the brunette has shared several coupley snaps of the two of them and so has her main man. Cameron Instagramed a pic of the duo two days ago!
The lovebirds made their red carpet debut at the W Magazine Celebration of the Best Performances Portfolio event back in January.
Hailee has not spoken officially about her romance, but her and Cameron's social media pages say it all.
As for Bieber, he appears to still be single after famously declaring on Ellen last December that he was un-tethered and planned to continue to be so for a while. After his on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez ended in 2014, he's been linked to trail of beauties, including Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicola Peltz, Chantel Jeffries, Hailey Baldwin and more.
Well at least we know one person who definintely hasn't dated JB!