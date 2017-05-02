Everything You Didn't Know About Selena Gomez's 2017 Met Gala Dress

When it comes to Met Gala preparation, the pressure is on to make stars look their best.

Especially if you're in charge ofSelena Gomez's looks for the night, like Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers and Gomez's personal stylist, Kate Young.

As the face of the brand, it's no surprise Coach dressed the singer for the event, as "her spirit, beauty...thoughtfulness and similar philanthropic interests as Coach" make her the perfect fit for the label, explained Vevers.

So, how do you prep an A-lister for one of fashion's most coveted nights?