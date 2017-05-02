Rita Ora's 2017 Met Gala Hair Took 3 Days to Create

JUSTIN LANE/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
JUSTIN LANE/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Rita Ora's hair was the conversation-starter on the 2017 Met Gala off-white carpet.
The futuristic hairstyle instantly caught our attention. The color, texture and design are so intricate and unique that it takes more than one glance to fully comprehend its brilliance. Celebrity hairstylist and MIZANIGlobal Artistic Director César DeLeön Ramirez is responsible for the look, adding it to his long list of out-of-the-box styles (Think: Ciara's metallic hair from last year's Met Gala).
"The Met Gala is literally one of my favorite carpets, I look forward to it every year!" he said, "This year, I'm with Rita Ora and I'm so excited because she is a dream client. She's that girl that takes risks and kills a carpet."
The style is perfect for the risk taker, her intricately designed Marchesa gown and the event, which honored designer Rei Kawakubo from Comme des Garçons. With all of this in mind, the beauty pro designed "an art piece built on her head." It took three days to create.
"I wanted to create a head piece out of hair that mimicked a snug cap. We wanted it to be platinum blonde, so I knew I had to use hair wefts," he revealed to E! News.
Want to know what it took to achieve Rita's Met Gala hair? Keep reading!
Step 1: Mix Mizani HRM Humidity Resistant Mist, Foam Wrap and True Textures Twist and Coil Jelly in a bowl.
Step 2: Cut Indique hair wefts in color 613 from the Hysteria collection into 1-inch pieces.
Step 3: Glaze each piece on plastic block heads.
Step 4: Allow the hair wefts to dry for three days.
Step 5: Peel each piece off and cut them into angled shapes.
Step 6: Prep the hair by slicking it down with Twist and Coil Jelly and Edge Taming Gel as tight to the head as possible.
Step 7: Glue the hair wefts, piece by piece, to a stocking cap into your desired shape.
Step 8: Cut the wefts at the hairline into an graphic shape, giving it "a very futuristic 20's flapper feeling."
Are you up to the challenge?
For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 12 p.m. and Fashion Police at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, 3 May.