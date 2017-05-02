Shaun White Calms Jimmy Kimmel's Fears After Discussing Heart Condition He and Baby Billy Share

Jimmy Kimmel's worries about his son's heart condition have been assuaged.

The late-night host invited Olympian Shaun White onto his show Monday because White was born with the same condition as his son, Billy Kimmel. White, who is obviously living a very healthy life despite the condition, assuaged Kimmel's fears but then made him nervous for something completely unexpected.

"Oh no! My son's going to be a snowboarder," Kimmel joked. "We call you and asked you to do the show because of that."

White opened up about his experience, which began shortly after he was born—the same as Kimmel's newborn.