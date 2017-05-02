Too Cool to Dance, Alex Rodriguez? Watch Jennifer Lopez Get Her Groove on at the 2017 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez will always have the moves no matter where she is, what she's wearing or who's she with.

Such was the case inside the Met Gala Monday night when the triple threat wrapped up her round of red carpet posing and headed inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute for dinner and music among Hollywood's very best.

With her dapper date for the evening, boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, the couple took their seats surrounded by other A-list attendees, like Madonna and Céline Dion, for a round of performances, including song and dance from Katy Perry and Migos.