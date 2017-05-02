BREAKING!

Tony Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominations

Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Give it up for the best of Broadway!

Nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Christopher Jackson (Hamilton) and Jane Krakowski (She Loves Me) were on hand to reveal which musicals and plays are in the running.

Kevin Spacey will host the 71st annual event, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. It will air live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS June 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

"I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction," Spacey—who received his first Tony Award in 1991—joked in a statement to E! News in April. "Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down."

Read

Kevin Spacey Announced as 2017 Tony Awards Host

James Earl Jones will receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. The actor, who was recognized in 1969 for The Great White Hope and in 1987 for Fences, has also performed in Broadway productions of The Best Man, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Driving Miss Daisy, The Gin Game, On Golden Pond and You Can't Take It With You. Actress, choreographer and director Baayork Lee, meanwhile, will be honored with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.

Here is the complete list of 2017 Tony Award nominations:

Six Degrees of Separation, Allison Janney

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BEST MUSICAL

Dear Evan Hansen

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Come From Away

Groundhog Day: The Musical

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Hello, Dolly!

Falsettos

Miss Saigon

BEST PLAY

Sweat

Oslo

Indecent

A Doll's House, Part 2

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

August Wilson's Jitney

Six Degrees of Separation

Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Christian Borle, Falsettos

BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennfier Ehle, Oslo

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Chris Cooper, A Doll's House, Part 2

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Patti Lupone, War Paint

Walter McBride/WireImage

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Lucas Steel, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Danny DeVito, The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Rob Kim/Getty Images

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day: The Musical

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away

Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day: The Musical

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Joan Marcus

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Steve Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen

David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day: The Musical

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day: The Musical

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

David Gallo, August Wilson's Jitney

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

The Little Foxes, Cynthia Nixon, Laura Linney

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day: The Musical

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

David Korins, War Paint

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Linda Cho, Anastasia           

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

It's going to be a busy season for this year's honorees. It all starts May 3, when nominees will talk to media outlets from around the world at the Sofitel New York. Next, they will celebrate each other's achievements and receive nomination certificates at a Rainbow Room luncheon May 23. Finally, Special award recipients will enjoy a cocktail party at Sofitel New York June 5.

