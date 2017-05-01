Get Hailey Baldwin's 4-Step Smoky Eye & $8 Mascara From Met Gala 2017

There's a lot to behold on a night like the Met Gala.

There are the best dressed, the bizarre dressed and the barely dressed—but every so often, you have to stop and revel at the awesome beauty application.

Case in point: Hailey Baldwin, in these exclusive behind-the-scenes photos taken by makeup artist Robert Sesnek, on behalf of Laura Mercier.

"I wanted Hailey to look like a modern-day princess—sleek, clean and sophisticated," said the beauty expert. "[I] wanted Hailey's eyes to standout, but not overpower the elegance of her diamond veil."