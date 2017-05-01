Dancing with the Stars Week 7: Which 2 Couples Went Home on Movie Night?

Didn't it feel like tonight's Dancing with the Stars was about three hours long?

There was just so much going on, and the idea of a double elimination was just so daunting that it felt like it took forever to arrive. Finally, after an incredible night of movies, a performance from the cast of Descendants 2, and several lackluster dance offs, Nancy Kerrigan and Nick Viall were sent home.

Unlike last week's elimination of Heather Morris, it wasn't a shock. Nick's been in the bottom two several times and Nancy was up there last week, but it was still hard to say goodbye, as it always mostly is.

Now let's talk about the dances!