Serena Williams Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance at 2017 Met Gala Following Pregnancy News

Now this is a Met Gala maternity look we won't soon forget!

Serena Williams graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening, marking the tennis champ's first red carpet since news of her pregnancy broke earlier this month. Fianceé and internet mogul Alexis Ohanian joined the stunning athlete for the occasion, who dressed her growing baby bump in an emerald green halter number.

This is far from Serena's first Met Gala rodeo—her inaugural appearance on fashion's biggest night headlined the 2011 gathering. It does, however, come as her and Ohanian's first red carpet as an official couple, only a few months after the inseparable lovebirds announced their engagement.

Safe to say these two have never looked more in love!