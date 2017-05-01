All the Hidden 2017 Met Gala Details You've Been Missing

We'll be talking about the looks you saw tonight at the 2017 Met Gala for days, so don't worry if you can't get a handle on all of it at once.

But even if you're poring over pics with magnifying glass in hand, it's impossible to see every little thing that this incomparable carpet has to offer. Which is where the Internet detectives come in!

Who's wearing which designer is important and all, but don't you want to know for sure what Katy Perry's head piece says, or what Lena Dunham's most important accessory means?

Between us and all of the scientists-for-a-night, we're going to do our best to dissect the Met Gala for parts and ensure you don't miss the important little details.