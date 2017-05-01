Why Katy Perry Deserves to Have a Glorious Night at the Met Gala After Her Rough Weekend

Katy Perryhas had better weekends, at least as far as Internet commentary goes.

Then again, if that were a reputable gauge, weekends would frequently suck for celebrities.

Yet since all stars have their rotating moment in the hot seat, it was only a matter of time before Katy's turn in the batting order was up once again, especially with new music coming out and a huge 2017 still ahead of her.

That she happened to hit a little turbulence while on approach to tonight's Met Gala, which counts Katy as an honorary co-chair this year, isn't really a bad thing, either. If she was going to go through a little adversity before an event, it's best that it was the Met Gala—one attention-getting turn on this red carpet is usually all any celeb needs to recapture her own narrative.

But let us backtrack a few days: