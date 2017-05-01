Jana Kramer Reunited With Her Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Over the Weekend

Jana Kramer was spotted with her ex, Mike Caussin, over the weekend.

The actress and country singer threw out the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday. After her big moment, E! News can confirm she was hanging out with her ex.

Caussin was likely there to support Kramer as she took to the mound in front of the packed stadium. She looked cute in her Dodgers jersey with the number 31 printed on the back, which she paired with cut-off black shorts and tennis shoes.

She took to Instagram to share a video from the exciting moment. In it, we watch as she joyfully runs out to the mound before throwing the pitch—and hey! She even did a pretty good job!

"Okay here's my attempt at pitching!!!" She captioned the post, adding, "#Firstpitch @dodgers !!!! #la."