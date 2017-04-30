Daytime Emmy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards is off and running!

Hollywood spent their Sunday afternoon celebrating the best of the best in the world of daytime television, where your favorite talk-show hosts, actors and actresses battled it out for top honors. Amicable exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa represented HGTV on the red carpet, while Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White and The Real co-hosts Adrienne Bailon and Tamera Mowry also stepped out.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Good Morning America and The Talk all dominated their respective categories, as well as Steve Harvey.

Check out the complete list of winners at the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards below: