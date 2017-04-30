Eric Dane Battling Depression as Production Paused on The Last Ship

Eric Daneis taking some time off.

E! News has learned production on his TNT series, The Last Ship, has been temporarily paused as the actor battles depression.

Dane's rep told Variety, who was first to report the news, in a statement, "Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues. He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning."

Sources tell the outlet that the hiatus will continue through Memorial Day.

Additionally, The Last Ship's cast and crew recently returned to set after a two-week break for unspecified reasons. The series' fourth season is set to premiere sometime this summer, and filming for the fifth season is reportedly underway.