Katy Perry Faces Criticism for Comparing Her Black Hair to Barack Obama

Are you ready for a perfect storm?
Katy Perry came under fire after likening her recent makeover to former President Barack Obama leaving the White House. The pop star took to Instagram Live over the weekend, and when one fan expressed missing her typically dark locks, Katy clapped back.
"Oh, someone says, 'I miss your old black hair,'" Perry says to the camera, adding in a sarcastic tone, "Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later."
She then starts laughing before turning around to see her friends' reactions. "I should leave now," Perry says as someone off camera can be heard telling the singer, "You're cut off!"
I'm sure we can all do without @katyperry right ??? #Loser pic.twitter.com/r9bQcuaCBi— DJ SCREAM (@DJSCREAM) April 30, 2017
Critics quickly deemed Katy's comments offensive, and as one Twitter user described it, a "tasteless attempt at humor."
The chart-topper has yet to address the backlash, though shared a meaningful dedication on Instagram to actor Ben Platt after seeing the Broadway play, Dear Evan Hansen.
Prior to making the remarks, the 32-year-old surprised fans in New York City's Times Square by passing out cherry pies from a food truck to promote her latest track, "Bon Appétit." Perry described the song as "pretty sexual" in an E! Live From the Red Carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest at the 2017 Grammys, and she certainly wasn't lying.
Katy is slated to perform on the season finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live on May 20, so perhaps she'll find a comedic way to quell any unresolved tension between her fanbase.