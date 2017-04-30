Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Show PDA on the Red Carpet at 2017 MOCA Gala

Love was in the air at the 2017 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles Saturday.

Paris Hilton and new boyfriend Chris Zylka were photographed kissing on the red carpet. The 36-year-old socialite and reality star wore a semi-sheer, black and dark blue knit cut-out dress, while the Leftovers actor, 31, wore a black tux.

"Beautiful evening with my love at @MOCAlosAngeles celebrating the #Iconic #Creative #Genius @JeffKoons. #Legend," Paris wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her and her beau.

Paris and Chris, who previously appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man and the short-lived 10 Things I Hate About You TV series, first sparked romance rumors in February when he surfaced on her Twitter feed. They later celebrated her 36th birthady with friends and shared a passionate kiss, as seen on Snapchat.