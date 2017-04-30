Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Show PDA on the Red Carpet at 2017 MOCA Gala

"Scott Brought a Girl Out Here!" Disick Disrupts Another Trip and the Kardashian Family's Reaction Is Priceless: Watch Now
Love was in the air at the 2017 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles Saturday.
Paris Hilton and new boyfriend Chris Zylka were photographed kissing on the red carpet. The 36-year-old socialite and reality star wore a semi-sheer, black and dark blue knit cut-out dress, while the Leftovers actor, 31, wore a black tux.
"Beautiful evening with my love at @MOCAlosAngeles celebrating the #Iconic #Creative #Genius @JeffKoons. #Legend," Paris wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her and her beau.
Paris and Chris, who previously appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man and the short-lived 10 Things I Hate About You TV series, first sparked romance rumors in February when he surfaced on her Twitter feed. They later celebrated her 36th birthady with friends and shared a passionate kiss, as seen on Snapchat.
Paris told E! News in late March that she is confident Zylka is "the one."
"I've never been surer of anything in my life," she said. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life."
She also said that with her being "so happy and in love," and since the birth of her niece, and sister Nicky Hilton-Rothchild's 10-month-old daughter Lily, she "can't wait" to have kids of her own one day.
"It's like the meaning of life to have your own family," Paris told the U.K. newspaper The Evening Standard's ES magazine in comments posted last week. "And I'm happy that I waited to find the right person."
"I'm so in love. He's the man of my life," she said about Chris. "We're best friends."