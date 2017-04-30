Ja Rule Says All Fyre Festival Guests Are "Safe" and Refund Forms Have Been Sent

The rapper had said Friday, after the postponement and reports of chaos, "I wanted this to be an amazing event...it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting."

He then said, "I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT but I'm taking responsibility I'm deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this…"

His latter statement had spurred much mockery.

A message posted on the event's website Saturday said organizers were "simply in over our heads" in their attempt to "build a city" on the site, which included setting up water and waste management, transporting guests from Miami and setting up sleeping accommodations amid "rough weather."

"We thought we were ready, but then everyone arrived," the statement said.

Ja Rule and other organizers had said guests would be refunded.

"#FyreFestival is a dream & vision we poured our hearts & souls into creating, 2017 fell dramatically short of even modest expectations," read a message posted on the event's Twitter feed Sunday. "We're heartbroken that we let down all the guests who put their faith in us. To our guests and staff—thank you again for your all patience as we navigate our next steps. We owe you an apology. Guests have been sent a form that will provide the necessary information to apply for a refund."