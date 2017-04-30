Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA in Boston

It appears things are heating up between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

The two appear to be spending more time together recently. On Saturday, Kylie and Travis were spotted in the Boston area, where he had two shows. She wore a knit nude crop top, paired with a white jacket and matching pants and shoes and carried a Louis Vuitton Limited Edition Cerise Speedy 25 purse.

They arrived together at the Bijou nightclub, where he had a gig.

The two were spotted talking, dancing together and kissing inside the venue, an eyewitness told E! News exclusively, adding, "They looked really into each other."

Travis had also requested to have his table moved closer to the DJ to ensure more privacy, the person said.

Kylie and Travis left the club in the same car after about two hours, the eyewitness added.