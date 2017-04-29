The Flash Star Grant Gustin Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend LA Thoma

Grant Gustin is officially off the market!

The Flash star took to Instagram on Saturday with one special announcement: He's engaged to longtime love LA Thoma!

It looks as if the CW actor popped the question during a recent beach date with Thoma, who is pictured beaming from ear to ear while showing off her stunning engagement bling. 

No caption necessary on this one (that ring speaks for itself!), but it took no time at all for fans and friends to offer the pair congratulatory messages. Grant and LA have shared the exciting news with those closest to them, and one pal shared a photo of the duo FaceTiming soon after she said, "Yes!" to marrying the onscreen super hero. 

"DOUBLE INSTA FOR LOVE!!!!!!!! My heart is exploding!!" Leela Rothenberg captioned the moment. " I LOVE LOVE."

Gustin has kept much of his relationship with the stunning brunette under wraps, aside from plenty of lovey-dovey photos on each other's respective social media feeds, of course!

From date nights to weekend getaways and spending time with friends, there's no doubt about it: Grant and LA are the real deal. 

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on

Congratulations, you two! 

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

