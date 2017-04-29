Will Ferrell Reprises George W. Bush Impression at Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner Event

Samantha Bee knows how to surprise an audience!

Will Ferrell shocked the crowd earlier today when he revived his famous Saturday Night Live impression of former president George W. Bush during the taping of Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner special. The event was planned by the Full Frontal with Samantha Bee host to rival the traditional White House Corespondents' Dinner, which is also tonight.

At the taping, which was held at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington D.C., the funny man received a standing ovation from onlookers, who weren't expecting the comedy superstar.

Sporting grey hair and cigarette in hand, Ferrell (as Bush) said, "For the longest time I was considered the worst president of all time—that has changed. I needed eight years, a catastrophic flood, a war built on a lie and an economic disaster. The new guy only needed a hundred days."