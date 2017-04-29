Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Are Too Cute While ''Trying to Fit In'' at Stagecoach Festival

Taylor posted his own quirky video of the two of them holding hands and jumping off a palm tree, along with the caption, "Droppin into #stagecoach like..."

Stagecoach, which is the biggest country music in the world, is held at the Empire Polo Fields, the same place where Coachella went down the last two weekends.

Meanwhile, the two, who played love interests on Scream Queens, have never commented on the nature of their relationship, but they've blasted their love all over social media, which is basically an unofficial confirmation in this day and age.