Jessica Alba Celebrates 36th Birthday at Prince vs. Michael Jackson Costume Party and Beyoncé Is Among Guests

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren continue to prove they are the ultimate cute party couple.
The actress and her husband, known for their star-studded bashes, celebrated her 36th birthday at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood with a slew of celeb friends at a Prince vs. Michael Jackson-themed costume party.
Jessica, who wore a strapless black dress with a plunging neckline, posted on her Snapchat videos from the party, showing a massive tower of colorful macaroons with a photo of her and an illustration of Prince stuck to it.
Beyoncé, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, attended the bash and was spotted near the venue, inside a car, wearing a sparkling jacket over a black top and a black hat covering most of her face like the King of Pop. She left the bash with BFF Kelly Rowland.
Shay also posted a slew of pics and videos from the party on Snapchat.
"Thank you all so much for making my birthday super special," Jessica told the crowd. "I love you all."
Cash, who wore a bedazzled leopard-print jacket at the bash, penned a sweet birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram before the party.
"I've spent the last few days wondering what to say to you on your birthday and I've come to realization that words aren't enough," he wrote. "Words can't describe the feelings I had when we first met. They can't describe the thoughts that went through my head when you said 'yes.' They can't describe my emotions when our daughters were born. They can't describe the warmth in my heart when we hug. They can't describe the joy when you make me laugh. They can't describe how strong I feel when you hold my hand. They can't describe how much I love loving you. Thank you for giving me a lifetime of experiences that I can't describe with words. Happy Birthday my babe!!"