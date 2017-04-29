Jessica Alba Celebrates 36th Birthday at Prince vs. Michael Jackson Costume Party and Beyoncé Is Among Guests

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren continue to prove they are the ultimate cute party couple.

The actress and her husband, known for their star-studded bashes, celebrated her 36th birthday at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood with a slew of celeb friends at a Prince vs. Michael Jackson-themed costume party.

Jessica, who wore a strapless black dress with a plunging neckline, posted on her Snapchat videos from the party, showing a massive tower of colorful macaroons with a photo of her and an illustration of Prince stuck to it.