Shannen Doherty Announces She's in Remission Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty is starting off the weekend with great news.
On Friday evening, the Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to update fans on her breast cancer diagnosis. As it turns out, the actress got the news that she is in remission.
"Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment," Shannen shared with her followers. "What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting."
She continued, "As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait."
Back in August of 2015, E! News confirmed that Shannen was diagnosed with the cancer. Since then, the actress has documented many of the highs and lows of her journey on social media.
Along the way, she has also given thanks and appreciation to husband Kurt Iswarienko who has been a rock throughout the process.
"He loves me with pink hair or no hair," Shannen wrote on Instagram while wearing a bright wig. "I'm blessed to have such a strong support team starting with @kurtiswarienko who loves me more every second. Can't imagine my life without him."
She continued, "Cancer is not pleasant but it can bring out the best in relationships or the worse. Thankfully, it has made our marriage stronger."
Moving forward, Shannen is feeling grateful for being a "cancer slayer." At the same time, she knows that some more steps will still need to be taken regarding her health.
"In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects," she concluded Friday evening. "I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer."