The First Descendants 2 Trailer & Music Video Are Here! Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and More Stars Sound Off

The first official trailer for Disney Channel's Descendants 2 is here, and we have to say it looks like everything we've ever wanted from a Disney Channel movie. Pirates! Girl power! True love prevailing despite differences! Really cool hair!
In Descendants 2, Mal (Dove Cameron) and her former villain friends are headed back to the Isle of the Lost after finding that life as royalty might not be the life for her.
But of course, when she gets there she finds that not everyone is thrilled to see her back. Uma (China Anne McClain), the daughter of Ursula, is still bitter that she wasn't picked to transfer to Auradon. She wants the Fairy Godmother's magic wand, and her revenge takes the form of kidnapping King Ben (Mitchell Hope), forcing Mal to save him.
The follow up to 2015's Descendants, which will be broadcast simultaneously on not only Disney Channel but also ABC, Disney XD, Freeform, and Lifetime when it airs on July 21, features all new songs, including "Ways to Be Wicked." Check out the music video below!
"My favorite musical number in the movie is 'Ways to Be Wicked,'" says star Booboo Stewart in a statement exclusive to E! News. "It has all the feelings of the Isle of the Lost, and it has this drive that never backs off. It was really fun to shoot, and I had a great time doing it."
Not only is "Ways to be Wicked" a brand new song, but it also features a brand new version of Mal herself.
"One of my favorite moments in the entire film may have been when I was spray painting the statue of Beast and jumping off the ladder and calling to all the 'Auradonians,'" says Dove Cameron in a similar statement. "I remember freaking everyone out because [director Kenny Ortega] kept saying 'Go there, go to a place you've never been with Mal.' Mal is my favorite character ever, and to play the most concentrated version of her was such a treat."
Disney Channel
"It's such a cool way to start off the movie because we're right where we left off with Descendants," says Sofia Carson, who plays Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen. "We're all in Auradon except we have now turned Auradon wicked (or have they?). "Ways to Be Wicked" was shot at a beautiful castle and Evie's verse is in this gorgeous classroom with the most incredible dancers."
"I think my favorite [scene] was when we were all coming together around the statue outside, and we're all running around," says Cameron Boyce, who plays Cruella's son Carlos. "We were so hyped! It's the moment when everyone comes together, all the people we've been working with for a long time; it feels like the pinnacle of the scene."
This trailer and music video debuted during tonight's broadcast of the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, and this week's Dancing with the Stars will feature a performance from the cast of the movie, performing a medley of songs from both Descendants and Descendants 2.
The movie also stars Thomas Doherty, Brenna D'Amico, Melanie Paxson, Dylan Playfair, and Dan Payne.
Descendants 2 premieres Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel, Disney XD, ABC, Freeform, and Lifetime.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.