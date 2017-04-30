The First Descendants 2 Trailer & Music Video Are Here! Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and More Stars Sound Off

She's ba-ack!

The first official trailer for Disney Channel's Descendants 2 is here, and we have to say it looks like everything we've ever wanted from a Disney Channel movie. Pirates! Girl power! True love prevailing despite differences! Really cool hair!

In Descendants 2, Mal (Dove Cameron) and her former villain friends are headed back to the Isle of the Lost after finding that life as royalty might not be the life for her.

But of course, when she gets there she finds that not everyone is thrilled to see her back. Uma (China Anne McClain), the daughter of Ursula, is still bitter that she wasn't picked to transfer to Auradon. She wants the Fairy Godmother's magic wand, and her revenge takes the form of kidnapping King Ben (Mitchell Hope), forcing Mal to save him.

The follow up to 2015's Descendants, which will be broadcast simultaneously on not only Disney Channel but also ABC, Disney XD, Freeform, and Lifetime when it airs on July 21, features all new songs, including "Ways to Be Wicked." Check out the music video below!