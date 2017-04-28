Celebrities in Comme des Garcons: An Ode to Rei Kawakubo's Fashion Brand

Lisa Rinna's Fashion Line Is More Than a Trend: How the Real Housewives Star Found Huge Success on QVC
It's officially T-minus three days away 'til the Met Gala, and we're prepping you on all you need to know for this year's star-studded event.
By this point, you've probably heard all about this year's theme—Rei Kawakubo—and her contributions to fashion, especially through her company, Comme des Garcons. Although it may sound like the clothing line has just come into the spotlight, A-listers (such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and much more) have actually been spotted strutting Rei's designs for years now.
Hollywood's biggest stars are able to rep the brand wherever they go, whether that's on the red carpet, at the airport or just on the streets. Keep scrolling to see the celebs who have loved Comme Des Garcons over the years.
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Don't think fashion brand Comme des Garcons is just hearts and crazy silhouettes. In 1998, SJP wore this floral, A-line gown on a VH1 Save the Music red carpet.
Venturelli\/WireImage
Before Kim was KKW, Kanye cuddled up to Amber Rose in a denim jacket and a CDG tee.
Samir Hussein\/Getty Images
In 2010, the fashion influencer wore a beige cardigan to a Topshop event.
Article continues below
Lawrence\/Sirc\/Splash News
In 2012, Mother Monster was spotted outside a Paris hotel wearing this voluminous, two-tone CDG dress.
Marc Piasecki\/FilmMagic
We wonder what the singer was gifted with after being spotted leaving Comme des Garcons' Paris office.
John Sciulli\/Getty Images
You can always go the schoolgirl-chic approach with a CDG Play button-down.
Article continues below
GVK\/Bauer-Griffin\/GC Images
A Breton-esque shirt, or striped cotton tee, and jeans makes for ideal celebrity airport style.
ESBP\/Star Max\/FilmMagic
Gaga was spotted in head-to-toe CDG again; this time in a pin-stripe suit for the 2013 Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards.
Bennett Raglin\/WireImage
A PLAY Piqué Polo with Heart Appliqué makes for some pretty dope concert-wear, too.
Article continues below
John Phillips\/Getty Images
While the actress' ensemble looks like a dress, it's actually a lace top and Comme des Garcons embellished skirt.
Melodie Jeng\/Getty Images
The model is pretty clutch with her mini CDG bag.
INSTARimages
For some reason, celebs really love wearing CDG Play pieces to and from the airport.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter\/Getty Images
And while performing.
Kiyoshi Ota\/Getty Images
Of course, the Play basics, like the cardigan the Harry Potter star is wearing, make for stylish work uniform.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff\/Getty Images
Other than celebs, there are a few select fashion editors that can wear CDG's most out-there ensembles with confidence.
Article continues below
SWAP \/ Splash News
Both Posh and hubby David Beckham are regularly spotted at the runway shows and shopping at CDG stores.
Wenn.com
The middle Jonas bro was recently spotted around in a Supreme x Comme des Garcons collaboration tee.
Fern \/ Splash News
It's hard to mess up a classic. When in doubt, pair a CDG basic with denim and go!
Article continues below
With a wide array of designs including anything from intricately detailed gowns to tees with the brand's iconic heart logo, it's clear that Comme des Garcons is a fan-favorite for the rich and famous.
Kawakubo's abstract and avant-garde aesthetic may be different from the norm, but that's exactly what draws celebs in. Her designs are original, making her one of the most influential designers today.
Met Gala prep knowledge: check!