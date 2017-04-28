Oscar Isaac Is a Father! Star Wars Actor Welcomes First Child With Elvira Lind

To say it's an exciting time for Oscar Isaac would be a major understatement.

The Star Wars actor has welcomed his first child into the world with girlfriend Elvira Lind, who took to social media to make the exciting announcement.

Sharing a video on Twitter while cradling her little one, the filmmaker shared her profound appreciation for the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival regarding her project Bobbi Jene, which won multiple awards, including best documentary feature.

"Thank you to the Tribeca Film Festival and thank you to the jury," she said. "I'm beyond words. It's amazing. If I could, I would be dancing, I'd be jumping up and down, probably all week long. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

The tweet that accompanied the post read, "Wohooo - Three Awards for Bobbi Jene and greeting by Elvira Lind with newborn baby #Tribeca2017 @Tribeca #BobbiJene."