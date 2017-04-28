Late Author Wrote a Dating Profile for Her Husband Before Her Death: How Her Family Is Responding

Kevin Nance/TNS via ZUMA Wire
Amy Kourse Rosenthal passed away on March 13, but not before she did something unusually beautiful and heartwarming.
The author wrote a dating profile for her husband of 26 years.
Yes, Amy—who lost her battle with ovarian cancer last month—decided to pen an essay for The New York Times titled "You May Want to Marry My Husband" in which she recalled the touching love story she shared with Jason Rosenthal. The piece touched millions of readers and received such profoundly positive feedback, her family has been able to reciprocate the love through charity.
Ahead of what would have marked Amy's 52nd birthday Saturday, Jason and the couple's three children—Justin, 24, Miles, 22, and Paris, 20—announced the AKR Yellow Umbrella Foundation.
"Tomorrow, April 29th, is Amy's first birthday since her passing. To celebrate and honor her, we have created the AKR Yellow Umbrella Foundation, which will provide funding for ovarian cancer research as well as child literacy, causes important to Amy," the family said in a statement to People magazine.
As for the essay, though it hit home for millions of readers, no one was more captivated by it than Jason.
"I didn't know exactly what she was composing," Jason, 52, told People. "But I was with her as she labored through this process and I can tell you that writing the story was no easy task. When I read her words for the first time, I was shocked at the beauty, slightly surprised at the incredible prose given her condition and, of course, emotionally ripped apart."
He continued, "I don't have the same aptitude for the written word, but if I did, I can assure you that my tale would be about the most epic love story…ours."
In fact, many readers have reached out to the family with messages of love and support after reading the epic love story.
"Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for Amy and we appreciate knowing just how much of a difference she has made and continues to make," the family said in their statement to the publication.
Other than hoping for the "right person" to meet her husband, Amy had one other wish: In her last book, Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal, she wrote, "On 4/29 at 4:29 p.m., text someone I love you. This is what I would like for my birthday each year."