Why Lucy Hale Quit Drinking and What Finally Made Her Say ''I Don't Give a F--k''

Lucy Hale may have closed one of the biggest chapters of her life when Pretty Little Liars ended, but it's also opened a new chapter: becoming herself.

The brunette beauty opened up in an interview with Byrdie and admitted she's only recently figured out who she is—and part of that was changing everything she's known for the past near-decade.

"I'm almost 28, but…I think I only just figured out who I was a year ago," she told the publication, recalling the reason she first chopped her hair into a short bob. "I know it seems silly because it's just hair, but at a point, I was like, 'Why don't I just own that I'm different?' I guess cutting my hair off was like me finally saying, 'I don't give a f--k.'"