Laverne Cox Drops the Ultimate Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Tease in Just 15 Seconds

Laverne Cox is a master of the cryptic and amazing TV show tease. The Emmy nominated actress behind one of Orange Is the New Black's best characters, Sophia, hit up WE Day to inspire youth to transform their lives and those around them and dropped what will likely go down as the best tease for Orange Is the New Black season 5. In the video above, experience the 15-second soundbite in all its glory. Need more to get you to watch: Her teases ends with, "And you're gonna gag!"
Cox was on hand for WE Day to celebrate youth making a difference in their communities—locally and globally. The actress spoke to the crowd about her upbringing and issues facing the transgender community today.
"I'm so truly honored to be able to share space with each and everyone of you and to look out into your beautiful and hopeful faces. I stand in front of you a proud African American transgender woman," she told the crowd. "From a working class background raised by a single mother I stand before you an artist, an actress, a sister, and a daughter and I believe it's important to name the various intersecting components of my multiple identities because I am not just one thing and neither are you. I believe it's important to publicly claim all of these components that I am with pride because I have not always been able to do so."
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
"The past three years have been the deadliest on record, especially for trans women of color like me and it took me years to accept to fully internalize that if someone can look at me and tell that I am trans, that's not only okay but it's beautiful because trans if beautiful! Trans is beautiful and I am not beautiful despite my big hands, my big feet, my wide shoulders, my height, my deep voice, and all the things that make me beautifully and noticeable trans… I am beautiful because of those things," Cox said in her speech.
Orange Is the New Black season five takes place over the course of just three days. As you can see in the first teaser, the riot is still ongoing with Daya (Dascha Polanco) holding a gun to that jerk of a prison guard's head.
"If this is a real riot, do you think this is a step forward or backwards for equality?" Piper (Taylor Schilling) says to Alex (Laura Prepon) as they come upon the scene.
"What I can tell you is that I was just as excited as all the fans were to see what happens next," Cox previously told E! News about the new season debuting on June 9. "When I read it, it was incredible, when we shot it, it was…intense. It's really, really intense. It manages…as intense as it all is, it still manages to have an irreverence and a spin that is funny and thoughtful."
In addition to OITNB, Cox has also signed on to star in The Trustee, a new buddy cop dramedy at ABC. Cox will play Amanda Jones, an ex-con finishing up her prison sentence doing tasks at the police department. She'll also serve as a guest judge on NBC's America's Got Talent.
Orange Is the New Black returns Friday, June 9 on Netflix.