Harry Styles Announces 2017 World Tour Dates

Harry Styles is taking his act on the road.

Early Friday morning, the 23-year-old "Sign of the Times" singer announced his world tour will begin Sept. 19 in the United States and end Dec. 8 in Japan. All tickets go on sale May 5 (excluding Japan) via local ticket agents. Styles' self-titled debut album will be released May 12.

Registration for all North American dates is underway; supplies are limited. To prevent other vendors from re-selling tickets at higher prices, sign up for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program.

Styles, who's recently performed his new material on NBC's Saturday Night Live and BBC's The Graham Norton Show, will kick off the NBC Today Show Summer Concert Series May 9, followed by a week-long residency on CBS The Late Late Show With James Corden May 15-18.

Here is the complete list of tour dates: