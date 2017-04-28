Harry Styles Announces 2017 World Tour Dates

Will Heath/NBC
Harry Styles is taking his act on the road.
Early Friday morning, the 23-year-old "Sign of the Times" singer announced his world tour will begin Sept. 19 in the United States and end Dec. 8 in Japan. All tickets go on sale May 5 (excluding Japan) via local ticket agents. Styles' self-titled debut album will be released May 12.
Registration for all North American dates is underway; supplies are limited. To prevent other vendors from re-selling tickets at higher prices, sign up for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program.
Styles, who's recently performed his new material on NBC's Saturday Night Live and BBC's The Graham Norton Show, will kick off the NBC Today Show Summer Concert Series May 9, followed by a week-long residency on CBS The Late Late Show With James Corden May 15-18.
Here is the complete list of tour dates:
9/19: San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
9/20: Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre
9/25: Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
9/26: Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
9/28: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
9/30: Boston, MA, Wang Theatre
10/1: Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall
10/4: Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
10/5: Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater
10/8: Atlanta, GA, Roxy
10/10: Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/11: Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/14: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
10/25: Paris, France, L'Olympia
10/27: Cologne, Germany, Palladium
10/29: London, U.K., Eventim Apollo
10/30: London, U.K., Eventim Apollo
11/1: Manchester, U.K., O2 Apollo Manchester
11/2: Glasgow, U.K., SEC Armadillo
11/5: Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset
11/7: Berlin, Germany, Tempodrome
11/8: Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
11/10: Milan, Italy, Alcatraz
11/23: Singapore, The Star Theatre
11/26: Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre
11/30: Australia, Melbourne, Forum Theatre
12/2: Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena
12/7: Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater
12/8: Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater
"I didn't want to write 'stories.' I wanted to write my stories, things that happened to me," Styles recently told Rolling Stone. "The No. 1 thing was I wanted to be honest. I hadn't done that before." After branching out on his own, he said, "I wanted to step up. There were songs I wanted to write and record, and not just have it be 'Here's a demo I wrote.' Every decision I've made since I was 16 was made in a democracy. I felt like it was time to make a decision about the future...and maybe I shouldn't rely on others."
Styles confessed he's "nervous" to see how his fans will react to his new, less pop-y music. "I've never done this before. I don't know what the f--k I'm doing," he said. "I'm happy I found this band and these musicians, where you can be vulnerable enough to put yourself out there. I'm still learning...but it's my favorite lesson."