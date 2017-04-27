Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's New Normal Revealed: How the Pair Is Co-Parenting and Working on Themselves

While their relationship status may change, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's strong love for Dream Kardashian always stays the same.

More than two months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars called it quits and stopped living together, E! News is learning more about how the famous pair is putting their daughter first instead of any drama.

"They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "But by no means are they back together."

Recently on Snapchat, Blac Chyna posted a short video with the Arthur George sock designer. In the short clip, Rob leaned in for a kiss on the cheek before the post ended.