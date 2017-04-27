Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's New Normal Revealed: How the Pair Is Co-Parenting and Working on Themselves

While their relationship status may change, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's strong love for Dream Kardashian always stays the same.
More than two months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars called it quits and stopped living together, E! News is learning more about how the famous pair is putting their daughter first instead of any drama.
"They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "But by no means are they back together."
Recently on Snapchat, Blac Chyna posted a short video with the Arthur George sock designer. In the short clip, Rob leaned in for a kiss on the cheek before the post ended.
E! News has also learned that Blac Chyna recently moved into a new home in hopes of being closer to her Lashed Salon and having a bigger space.
"She's really excited about this house and she's been busy nesting," our insider shared.
According to our source, Rob sees Dream weekly and "he's always so happy to see her." And as the baby continues to grow, her personality is coming out more than ever before.
"She's not quite rolling over yet but she is very giggly, laughing at everything and has a million new facial expressions," our source shared. "She's starting to watch and absorb cartoons now. It's so cute."
As for Rob, he's quickly learning why his own mom Kris Jenner had many kids. While Dream may only be five months old, that hasn't stopped the proud dad from thinking about his daughter's very first birthday.
"Now I understand why my mom had 6 kids!! Babies are the greatest gift of Life!!" he recently wrote on Instagram. "I made this Beautiful little mama! LOVE YOU baby Dream almost 7 months till your birthday turn up lol I know I'm corny but I don't care cuz this my only baby."
