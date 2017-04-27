Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017: Complete List of Winners

What a night to remember!

The Billboard Latin Music Awards were filled with lots of incredible performances, unforgettable moments and some big winners. They promised a great show, and they didn't disappoint. From Jennifer Lopezto Nicky Jamto J Balvin, Billboard recognized many longtime and new artists for their exceptional work over the past year.

Shakira and Jam led this year's list of finalists, and each had nine nominations. The "23" singer was even nominated twice in the same category. The show also gave Lopez Telemundo's prestigious Star Award.

So if you're wondering who took home the coveted glass statues, you'll have to read below to find out...