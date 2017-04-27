Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017: Complete List of Winners

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's New Normal Revealed: How the Pair Is Co-Parenting and Working on Themselves
What a night to remember!
The Billboard Latin Music Awards were filled with lots of incredible performances, unforgettable moments and some big winners. They promised a great show, and they didn't disappoint. From Jennifer Lopezto Nicky Jamto J Balvin, Billboard recognized many longtime and new artists for their exceptional work over the past year.
Shakira and Jam led this year's list of finalists, and each had nine nominations. The "23" singer was even nominated twice in the same category. The show also gave Lopez Telemundo's prestigious Star Award.
So if you're wondering who took home the coveted glass statues, you'll have to read below to find out...
OVERALL ARTISTS CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year: Juan Gabriel
Artist of the Year, New: CNCO
Tour of the Year: Marc Anthony
Social Artist of the Year: Jennifer Lopez
Crossover Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber
SONGS CATEGORIES
Hot Latin Song of the Year: Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin, "Duele El Corazon"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: Nicky Jam
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: Shakira
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: Sony Music
Latin Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year: Sony Music
Latin Airplay Song of the Year: Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin, "Duele el Corazon"
Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music
Latin Digital Song of the Year: Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"
Streaming Song of the Year: Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"
Albums Categories Top Latin Album of the Year: Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2
Latin Compilation Album of the Year: Various, Las Bandas Romanticas de America 2016
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: Juan Gabriel
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: Selena
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year: Fonovisa
Latin Pop Categories Latin Pop Song of the Year: Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin, "Duele el Corazon"
Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: Enrique Iglesias
Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: CNCO
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Album of the Year: Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2 Latin
Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Solo: Juan Gabriel
Latin Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: CNCO
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year: Fonovisa
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Song of the Year: Deorro featuring Pitbull & Elvis Crespo, "Bailar"
Tropical Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: Prince Royce
Tropical Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Gente de Zona
Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Tropical Album of the Year: Gente de Zona, Visualizate
Tropical Albums Artist of the Year, Solo: Marc Anthony
Tropical Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Gente de Zona
Tropical Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga, "Solo Con Verte"
Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: Gerardo Ortiz
Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year: Fonovisa
Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo
Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year, Solo: Joan Sebastian
Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year: Fonovisa
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year: Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"
Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: Nicky Jam
Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year: J Balvin, Energia
Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Solo: J Balvin
Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year: Capitol Latin
WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Songwriter of the Year: Horacio Palencia Cisneros
Publisher of the Year: DEL World Songs, ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year: Sony/ATV
Music Producer of the Year: Saga Whiteblack
Congratulations to all who went home winners tonight and the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards!