Everything It Really Takes to Get Ready for the Met Gala

As the old mantra goes, beauty is pain. When it comes to the Met Gala, we'd argue it's also money, time, patience and inspiration.

Every year, stars arrive to the iconic red-carpeted stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art aiming to shake up the style scene and make a statement on the first Monday of May. In the gala's 46-year history, countless, decade-defining looks have helped shape its reputation as one of the premiere fashion events of the year.

However, as that reputation grows bigger and bolder, so do the requirements to fulfill such expectation. Fortunately, thanks to the relatively new powers of social media, fans have more insight than ever into the elaborate routines celebrities follow for an event of such scale and vision.