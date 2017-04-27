Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria and More Stars Rock Miami

Have you heard the news? There's a star-studded party happening in Miami tonight.

The 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally here and your favorite singers and musicians are coming together to celebrate the biggest hits of the past year.

Held at University of Miami's Watsco Center, the live television event will feature a special performance from Jennifer Lopez who is set to perform a new song from her upcoming Spanish-language album.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee will also get the crowd on its feet as they perform the record-breaking single "Despacito."

Before the show begins and the winners are announced, we have to talk about the fashion. From the bright and colorful dresses to the form-fitting suits and tuxedos, your favorite artists are not disappointing.