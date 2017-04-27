Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria and More Stars Rock Miami

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's New Normal Revealed: How the Pair Is Co-Parenting and Working on Themselves
Have you heard the news? There's a star-studded party happening in Miami tonight.
The 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally here and your favorite singers and musicians are coming together to celebrate the biggest hits of the past year.
Held at University of Miami's Watsco Center, the live television event will feature a special performance from Jennifer Lopez who is set to perform a new song from her upcoming Spanish-language album.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee will also get the crowd on its feet as they perform the record-breaking single "Despacito."
Before the show begins and the winners are announced, we have to talk about the fashion. From the bright and colorful dresses to the form-fitting suits and tuxedos, your favorite artists are not disappointing.
One of the night's most nominated artists prepares himself for an unforgettable evening.
The "Sola" and "Shower" singer's designer gown turns heads for all the right reasons.
Who's ready to live it up? The A-list singer doesn't disappoint with her Julien Macdonald gown before taking the stage.
Date night done right! The Hollywood couple steps out for the annual awards show on Telemundo.
Eva in the house! The actress, activist and director wows in white while arriving in Miami.
The "Nunca Me Olvides" singer shows off his swag in his bright blazer and sunglasses.
Jenni Rivera's daughter steps out wearing a royal blue gown by BAOTRANCHI.
There is nothing criminal about the Orange Is the New Black star's latest look.
With help from stylist Oliver Styles, Jenni Rivera's sister wows in an aqua blue dress.
Before taking the stage with Daddy Yankee to perform their smash-hit single, the "Despacito" singer rocks the carpet.
The singer arrives to the red carpet in a champagne colored gown by Labourjoisie.
The Ingobernable star celebrates a second season renewal by attending the star-studded evening in a Nicolas Jebran dress.
The Hollywood actor and producer's formal look easily deserves a Best Dressed nomination.
The "Mera Bebe" singer sticks to his signature fashion style for Miami's big party.
Lady in red! The singer goes for a bold color on the red carpet.
It looks and feels like spring thanks to the Telemundo actor's suit.
The "Dile Que Tu Me Quieres" singer shines bright with his black suit and matching sunglasses.
The La Fan star dresses to impress after getting her makeup done by Jessica Mejia.
The social media vlogger shows off her "goldilocks" look in Miami.
Ready for duty! The E! News Latino star shows off her winning ensemble.
The YouTube star shows some leg before enjoying the live telecast.
While wearing LaBourjoisie, the E! News Latino star sparkles and shines.
Before interviewing the biggest names in music, the E! News correspondent hits the red carpet.
Take a look at our gallery updating throughout the night above. And don't forget to watch the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards when they air Thursday night at 8 p.m. only on Telemundo.
