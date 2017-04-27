Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria and More Stars Rock Miami

Have you heard the news? There's a star-studded party happening in Miami tonight.

The 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally here and your favorite singers and musicians are coming together to celebrate the biggest hits of the past year.

Held at University of Miami's Watsco Center, the live television event will feature a special performance from Jennifer Lopez who is set to perform a new song from her upcoming Spanish-language album.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee will also get the crowd on its feet as they perform the record-breaking single "Despacito."

Before the show begins and the winners are announced, we have to talk about the fashion. From the bright and colorful dresses to the form-fitting suits and tuxedos, your favorite artists are not disappointing.

Billboard Latin Music Awards, J Balvin

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

J Balvin

One of the night's most nominated artists prepares himself for an unforgettable evening. 

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Becky G

Sergi Alexander\/Getty Images

Becky G

The "Sola" and "Shower" singer's designer gown turns heads for all the right reasons. 

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

Who's ready to live it up? The A-list singer doesn't disappoint with her Julien Macdonald gown before taking the stage. 

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Wisin, Yomaira Ortiz

Sergi Alexander\/Getty Images

Wisin & Yomaira Ortiz

Date night done right! The Hollywood couple steps out for the annual awards show on Telemundo. 

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Eva Longoria

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Eva Longoria

Eva in the house! The actress, activist and director wows in white while arriving in Miami. 

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Yandel

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Yandel

The "Nunca Me Olvides" singer shows off his swag in his bright blazer and sunglasses. 

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Chiquis Rivera

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Chiquis Rivera

Jenni Rivera's daughter steps out wearing a royal blue gown by BAOTRANCHI.

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Jackie Cruz

Sergi Alexander\/Getty Images

Jackie Cruz

There is nothing criminal about the Orange Is the New Black star's latest look.  

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Rosie Rivera

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Rosie Rivera

With help from stylist Oliver Styles, Jenni Rivera's sister wows in an aqua blue dress. 

 

Luis Fonsi, 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Luis Fonsi

Before taking the stage with Daddy Yankee to perform their smash-hit single, the "Despacito" singer rocks the carpet.

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Fanny Lu

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Fanny Lu

The singer arrives to the red carpet in a champagne colored gown by Labourjoisie.

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Kate del Castillo

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Kate del Castillo

The Ingobernable star celebrates a second season renewal by attending the star-studded evening in a Nicolas Jebran dress. 

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Eugenio Derbez

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Eugenio Derbez

The Hollywood actor and producer's formal look easily deserves a Best Dressed nomination. 

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Bryant Myers

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Bryant Myers

The "Mera Bebe" singer sticks to his signature fashion style for Miami's big party. 

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Mirella Cesa

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Mirella Cesa

Lady in red! The singer goes for a bold color on the red carpet. 

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Mauricio Henao

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Mauricio Henao

It looks and feels like spring thanks to the Telemundo actor's suit.  

Ozuna, 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Ozuna

The "Dile Que Tu Me Quieres" singer shines bright with his black suit and matching sunglasses. 

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Ximena Duque

Alexander Tamargo\/WireImage

Ximena Duque

The La Fan star dresses to impress after getting her makeup done by Jessica Mejia.

Baby Ariel, 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Sergi Alexander\/Getty Images

Baby Ariel

The social media vlogger shows off her "goldilocks" look in Miami. 

Carla Medina, 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Sergi Alexander\/Getty Images

Carla Medina

Ready for duty! The E! News Latino star shows off her winning ensemble. 

Salice Rose, 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Sergi Alexander\/Getty Images

Salice Rose

The YouTube star shows some leg before enjoying the live telecast. 

Patricia Zavala, 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Sergi Alexander\/Getty Images

Patricia Zavala

While wearing LaBourjoisie, the E! News Latino star sparkles and shines. 

Miriam Isa, 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Sergi Alexander\/Getty Images

Miriam Isa

Before interviewing the biggest names in music, the E! News correspondent hits the red carpet. 

Take a look at our gallery updating throughout the night above. And don't forget to watch the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards when they air Thursday night at 8 p.m. only on Telemundo.

(E! and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

