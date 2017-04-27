13 Western-Inspired Pieces Every Fashion Girl Should Own

Whether you're a city gal or a true country girl, face it: we're all a little bit country.

Maybe that simply means you listen to country music (Stagecoach is this weekend after all). But if you're one to take cues from the celebs, you should highly consider working some western-inspired details into your everyday wardrobe. How do you pull it off like a fashion girl? Mix-and-match denim, suede accessories and hand-stitched embroidery are all good places to start.

Pro tip: Pair any of the below with your go-to denim and you're good to go!