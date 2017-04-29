Sugar for Year 6: The Sweetest Photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton in Honor of Their Wedding Anniversary

Fyre Festival Organizers Explain Why Event Failed: "We Thought We Were Ready, But Then Everyone Arrived"
Prince William and Kate Middleton may have hung out with tons of Hollywood celebs during the 2017 BAFTAs, but we don't think that's why the couple looks so starry-eyed.
As the royal couple celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, they look just as in love as ever! Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a trip to Paris, and the pictures are absolutely adorable. This trip came just after reports of the prince's "dad dancing" packed weekend ski trip raised some eyebrows. Of course, just as an insider close to the couple shared with E! News, love conquered all, and the couple have been all smiles ever since, getting cozy at the Musee d'Orsay's giant clock and even playing ball with some schoolchildren outside of the Eiffel Tower.
To celebrate the happy couple's sixth anniversary, here are six of the sweetest pics of the royals!
Luke MacGregor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Just recently, the royal couple served as cheerleaders at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.
Joined by the prince's brother, Prince Harry, the trio gave the runners the green light to start the race, and enthusiastically cheered runners on from the sidelines. The three royals came out to support Heads Together, the marathon's official charity, which focuses on spreading an understanding of mental health and breaking down the stigma that surrounds it.
In between cheers, the Duke flirted with the Duchess, teasing her with an air horn. Too cute!
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The couple's trip to Paris was more than just a way of patching things up after William's ski trip. The trip was also intended to help with relations between France and Britain, especially following the controversial Brexit vote.
The trip also marks the first time the prince has made an official visit to Paris after Princess Diana's untimely passing.
Even amidst the more somber and serious parts of the trip, the couple managed to find time to have fun and explore the City of Love. The royals visited the Musee d'Orsay, as well as the Eiffel Tower, stopping to meet with fans, hang out with members of a rugby team, and play a game with some children (in addition to taking some super sweet pictures).
Anthony Devlin - Pool/Getty Images
Unsurprisingly, Prince William and Kate Middleton are quite the globetrotters.
On the couple's three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the pair couldn't stop smiling. As they stopped in New Zealand, the two coached opposing little league rugby teams, with William's finally taking the W.
During their trip, the royals explored the Land Down Under, leaving their infant son, Prince George, at home in Britain. This trip was their first since the young prince's royal christening!
REUTERS/Chris Wattie
And the family kept growing! Princess Charlotte was born in May 2015, and we can't believe how big they've both gotten!
The Duke of Cambridge recently shared with CALMzine that he and Kate are trying to avoid the "stiff upper lip" parenting methods that the royal family is known for. Instead, the parents want to encourage their children to express themeselves freely.
"Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings," he opened up, adding "Over the past year we have visited a number of schools together where we have been amazed listening to children talk about some quite difficult subjects in a clear and emotionally articulate way, something most adults would struggle with."
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
The whole family hit the slopes of the French Alps for their first holiday as a family of four. As a Kensington Palace spokesperson revealed, this was the first time the children had played in snow!
The prince held the Duchess of Cambridge close, but the embrace wasn't just out of love - it was also to stop her from throwing more snow in his face! That's cold, Kate!
AP Photo/Matt Dunham
And of course, this list wouldn't be complete without their most iconic couple photo - the touching kiss from the "Wedding of the Century" (featuring a very grouchy Grace Van Cutsem, naturally).
The couple wed on April 29th, 2011, in a ceremony including 1,900 guests, but watched around the globe, with 7,000 journalists alone covering the event. The star-studded guest list included David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John, and former Prime Minister David Cameron.
It's hard to believe its already been six years since the world watched the royal couple walk down the aisle (and saw Twitter blow up over one bridesmaid's backside).
Congrats Prince William and Kate Middleton!