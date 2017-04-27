Emma Watson Says Tom Hanks Is All of the Things You Want Him To Be

Chris Soules' Lawyers "Confident" Evidence Will Show He Did Everything in His Power to Aid Crash Victim
The consensus on Tom Hanks? He really is that amazing.
E! News caught up with Emma Watson at the New York City premiere of her new sci-fi thriller The Circle. In the film, the Harry Potter actress co-stars alongside American treasure Tom Hanks, but since it was Watson's first time working with Hanks, she wasn't totally sure how much of the rumors about him would be true.
"I'm like, ‘there's no way this guy is going to live up to his reputation,' right?" said Watson.
"There's no way he's going to be as nice as everyone says he is and whatever else. And then he was! He's so generous and funny and easy-going and he's all the things you would want him to be. So I'm very happy to be able to report that to you sincerely because it would have broken my heart, I think, if Tom wasn't Tom."
For Watson, meeting Hanks was one of those situations where you're hoping that someone you know from afar doesn't disappoint when you finally meet them face-to-face.
"He's like a hero, you know?" said Watson. "You want people to live up to what you hope they're going to be."
The movie, which takes on the subjects of technology and social media, also stars Karen Gillan and Bill Paxton. The premiere of the film gave Watson the chance to talk about her own use of social media.
So, does she read the comments?
"No. For my sanity, I cannot even go there," said the actress about comments on her Instagram. "I have to create some distance because I'm human, you know? I think there is this way that, sometimes, technology can dehumanize and it's like they're saying something about someone that isn't there, but I am there and I am real. So yeah, I have to create some distance for sure."
The Beauty and the Beast star also said that she is super careful about who she follows on social media.
"I think it's really important to be mindful," said Watson. "Retaining your sanity in this industry is everything! So, yeah, I care about it a lot."
One thing that Watson does to retain her sanity is to enjoy hobbies like baking, which, let's face it, we could all be a little better at.
When we asked if we'd ever see an Emma Watson cookbook, the star laughed, and made the disclaimer, "I'm definitely not good enough. I'll tell you that right now. I would love to, but I'm not sure I could pull that off convincingly."
So, that's not a no.
So does Mr. Hanks himself get any say in all of this? Well, good news. He's just as big of an admirer of Emma as she is of him.
"She's driven," said Hanks of his co-star. "When you sit down, you talk ideas. She has notebooks. She's listening to everything that everyone is saying and writes it down. She fills the notebooks after a couple days shooting. She takes it and incorporates it into day's work. Her work ethic is stunning. And for someone who started when she was about seven, it makes sense."
Hanks attended the premiere with his wife, Rita Wilson. The couple will soon be celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary, but are keeping mum on their plans.
Hanks joked about the upcoming celebrations, "We have top secret plans that are going to set the world on fire."
Hanks and Wilson attended the premiere even in the face of the sad passing of their friend, director Jonathan Demme.
Hanks said of Demme's passing, "This is a horrible day. Jonathan taught both of us a lot about how to be artists and how to be in showbiz, and also how to be people with both of their feet on the ground."
Wilson agreed with Tom, adding about Demme, "He was so inclusive. When [Tom was] doing Philadelphia, he would invite anyone to come to see dailies ... Directors just don't do that. And he felt that it was a valuable thing to be a part of the community."
Catch The Circle when it hits theaters April 28.