Chris Soules Hires New, High-Powered Legal Team After Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules just made a big move following his fatal car accident earlier this week.

E! News can confirm the former Bachelor star has hired a new, high-powered legal team out of Des Moines to represent him as he faces criminal charges for leaving the scene of an accident in which one man, Kenneth Mosher, was killed.

The team from the Parrish Kruidenier firm consists of attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown and Gina Messamer. The firm is known for handling both civil and criminal law, specializing in wrongful death and criminal defense.

The attorneys said in a statement they "are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher."

"Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher's passing," the statement said. "Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family."