United Airlines Announces 10 Policy Changes in Response to Passenger Removal Incident

In the wake of United Airlines violently dragging a passenger off an overbooked flight, the airline has announced 10 new "substantial" policy changes for better service.

"The changes are the result of United's thorough examination of its policies and procedures, and commitment to take action, in the wake of the forced removal of a customer aboard United Express Flight 3411 on April 9," the statement on the airline's website read.

United will now limit use of law enforcement to safety and security issues. The airline also won't require passengers to give up their seat involuntarily unless there is a security or safety risk. Passengers who do volunteer, however, will be compensated an even higher amount.