Tamar Braxton Is Not Finished With The Real: I Will Accept an Emmy!

Tamar Braxton may have moved on from The Real, but the reality is she wants to accept an Emmy just like the rest of her former co-hosts.
During an appearance on Hallmark's Home & Family, the four-time Grammy nominee addressed the fact that the daytime talk show has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award again this year for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Season 2. At the time, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Braxton served as the panel of hosts.
While the songstress' exit from the program last year may have been abrupt, she's putting any feelings aside for the ceremony.
"It doesn't matter where I stand in my relationship with anybody," she said. "If I'm nominated and I win, I'm going up there to accept my award—period."
Erica Parise /Warner Bros. Television
Braxton is solely focused on the great honor of being nominated. "I'm going to be respectful and hopefully everyone else is going to be respectful because it's a very amazing moment for everybody. Everybody is not nominated in their life. You come to Hollywood, you have big dreams, but your nominated for a Daytime Emmy—are you kidding me?" she continued.
"We're all going to be respectful. We're all going to be happy for each other. We're all going to go home and kiss our babies," Braxton concluded.
It's been nearly a year since the TV personality left the show. At the time of her departure, she and a show rep announced the news, confirming murmurings that Braxton was on her way out.
"The Real and Tamar Braxton have mutually decided that Tamar will not be continuing with the show for its upcoming third season," Tamar and a The Real rep said in a statement to E! News. "She will be leaving in order to concentrate on her solo career. Everyone associated with The Real appreciates Tamar's efforts and the contributions she has made to the show's success, and we wish her all the best for the future."
Tamar Braxton Celebrates Her 8-Year Anniversary With My Best and Sometimes Only Friend Vincent Herbert
A day earlier, she posted a cryptic message to fans on Instagram, alluding to some kind of betrayal.
"I love u all but I have been stabbed in the back by someone I stupidly trusted (not my man or my sisters)," Tamar wrote. "I am not about to be tried and tested to snitch...and it's not in good taste to tell you who...... but as #tamartians you are very smart and can figure things out on your own. But know that everyone who smiles in your face is NOT your friend and is NOT cheering for you and will LIE and try and tear u down to TRY and dim your light. Thank GOD HE HOLDS MY FUTURE AND MY HAND! (Remember who u are)...."
Months later in December 2016, she appeared on T.D. Jakes and gave the impression leaving the show had not been her first choice.
"That was just devastating to me because that was my baby. I loved it. I loved the women on the show. I loved showing up at work every single day. I loved interviewing other people because I've always been on the other side," she explained to the audience. "That is something that definitely broke my heart, probably my spirit."
However, Braxton walked away with a lesson.
"I just learned that I have to take the good with the bad and I did learn that things are only for a season… I didn't really learn that until now," she explained. "That situation, the relationships that I built at that time, that was just for that season and I have to be grateful for that season and I am and I'm happy that I had the chance to be in that seat and situation, but I got to take the things that I learned in that season and move on with the rest of my life."