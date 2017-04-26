Check Out Emma Watson's Impromptu Harry Potter Reunion at The Circle's Tribeca Film Festival Premiere

It was a magical night for Emma Watson when she had a bit of a Harry Potter reunion with her former co-star, Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the blockbuster franchise, at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Watson's new movie, The Circle.

Earlier tonight, the old friends had a red carpet run-in while they were busy striking a pose for shutterbugs in New York City. For the film's premiere, Watson cast a spell in an off-the-shoulder white column dress, while her wizarding pal donned a black ensemble.

In the moment, which was caught by a fan, the two looked like they were able to catch up for a quick minute before they had to get back to press duties. Too bad Harry, Ron and Hagrid couldn't be there too!